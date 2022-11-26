Entry visa for skilled workers in Norway for residence/work permit

Norway welcomes applications for residence permits from those outside the EU/EEA (previously known as a work permit). You may need a residency visa in Norway depending on your degree of expertise and the type of work you’ll be doing there.

For skilled workers, seasonal employees, independent contractors, or staff members of charitable, nonprofit, or religious organizations, this permit is required.

Oslo serves as the capital of Norway, a Scandinavian nation in Europe. Except for Norwegian, English is the language spoken the most, with a population of about 5.5 million. 98 percent of the nation is fueled by hydroelectric power plants, the Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Oslo, and the nation is well-known for its skiing, fishing, and hiking.

The majority of its people are employed. Despite this, Norway’s economy has a variety of high-demand fields where qualified individuals are needed. With these in-demand abilities, foreigners have a decent chance of being admitted.

Entry visa for skilled workers

In some circumstances, skilled workers who need a visa to enter Norway may be given one, enabling them to travel there to submit their application for a residence permit to the police or to wait for a response to their application.

Although you cannot work in Norway with this sort of visa, you are still able to remain there while the UDI examines your application for a resident permit.

It must be likely that your application for a residence permit for skilled workers will be approved to be awarded such a visa.

You do not, however, require an entry visa if you have previously been given a residence permit.

The criteria for entry visas

You must have applied for or planning to apply for a residence permit for athletes or coaches or a residence permit for skilled employees with an employer in Norway.

You must have a written job offer from a specific Norwegian employer.

Normally, the position must be full-time.

You must meet the requirements to be a skilled worker.

You must acquire the necessary approval or authorization if you plan to work in a profession for which it is necessary (external website). For instance, medical staff must include a permit or authorization from the Norwegian Directorate of Health (external website).

How to apply for an entry visa in Norway

1. You must apply at a Norwegian embassy.

2. Submit an application for a visitor’s visa but write in the application that you wish to be granted an entry visa (D visa).

3. If you haven’t already submitted your application for a residence permit, you must now submit all the documents on the checklist for skilled workers.

4. The embassy will take into account your request for an entry visa. But if your application is turned down, you can write the embassy and appeal the decision. Your application will be given another review by the embassy. It will then be sent to the UDI before being approved or rejected.

Available Jobs for foreign nationals in Norway:

In-demand jobs available to foreigners

IT & Communications Jobs

Engineering Jobs

Developer Jobs

Teaching Jobs

Oil and Gas Jobs

Building & Construction Jobs

Driving Jobs

Tourism Jobs

Legal Jobs

Seafood Jobs

Hotel Jobs

Nursing & Medical Jobs

