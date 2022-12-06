Governor Wike expresses dissatisfaction over former House of Rep Speaker’s support for Atiku

Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has come under fire from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for backing Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, in ahead of the 2023 general elections. Recall that on Friday, December 2, Atiku received support from Dogara, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and several northern religious leaders, who said he was the best choice among the presidential contenders.

The former Speaker left PDP for APC in July 2020, citing the “failure of government” in Bauchi state as the reason for his choice.

Wike voiced dissatisfaction over the former speaker’s endorsement of Atiku on Monday, December 5, at the flag-off of the Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu East/West connection road, according to TheCable report.

He argued that although Dogara had stated that he wanted the president to come from the south, he had changed his mind and was now backing a northerner.

The Rivers governor said;

“What I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time, I would challenge them to a debate.

“Ask Dogara: ‘what made you leave PDP?’ Dogara was to see me. Unknown to me, he gave me an excuse and I was watching Dogara on TV being received by President Muhammadu Buhari that he has gone to APC.

“I said ‘Okay, no problem’. The same Dogara said the presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria for there to be peace. Now, I hear about the same Dogara (backing Atiku from the north). Is that how you do things? Can’t you say something and stand by it?”

In opposition to the APC’s choice to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Dogara dumped Tinubu for Atiku.

In the meantime, Wike and the G5 Governors, a group of five PDP governors, are also opposing Atiku’s bid for the president in 2023.

