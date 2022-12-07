D’Banj a Nigerian Afrobeat Star arrested and detained over N-Power fraud allegations

D’Banj, Nigeria’s Afrobeat Star, has been arrested and detained on suspicion of defrauding Nigeria’s N-Power project. According to an exclusive report from Premium Times, a Nigerian online newspaper.

According to the report, D’Banj, whose full name is Oladapo Oyebanji, was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the report, the artiste had been evading arrest for several weeks before being apprehended by authorities.

“The musician was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, sources familiar with the matter said. D’banj, insiders said, had dodged summons for weeks, claiming to be overseas for scheduled concerts each time he was invited to appear for interrogation over fraud allegation.”

“The pop star, a wealthy Nigerian celebrity, is accused of fraudulently diverting hundreds of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by the Nigerian government in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.”

“Investigators allege that D’banj colluded with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme. The stipend paid to those beneficiaries are then paid to accounts that have now allegedly been linked to the pop star.”

D’banj was reported to have been denied administrative bail after the ICPC subjected him to “multiple interrogations.”

