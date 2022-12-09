USAfrica: Peter Obi gets January 16, 2023 date with Chatham House in London, after Tinubu’s “controversial” appearance

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Britain’s top public policy institute and think-tank forum, Chatham House, has invited the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to its forum to present and take questions regarding his agenda for Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, released his manifesto a few days ago.

Obi is a highly regarded public policy analyst. One of his senior advisers told USAfrica that “Mr. Obi plans to attend the forum” as scheduled for January 16, 2023 in London.

As reported and analyzed here on USAfricaonline.com, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu made what many people considered a controversial and unusual appearance on December 5, 2022 when he refused to speak to basic and fair questions at the same Chatham House forum; preferring instead to designate about five of his associates and aides to respond on his behalf.

By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247

