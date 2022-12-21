Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announces approved dates for UTME registration and exams

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration for 2023 will run from January 24 to February 14, according to a decision by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Important dates: Additionally, the board announced that an optional mock UTME would be held on March 16, 2023.

Although the registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents would start on February 20 and end on April 20, 2023, he continued, the board does not include registration for DE application documents.

After taking into account its other obligations, he added that April 29, 2023, has been set aside for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is anticipated to end on May 12, 2023.

Service charge: Benjamin noted that a service charge of N1,000 is required for a mock examination while registering.

He said, “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration.

“This is to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.”

He, however, added that this would be subject to the candidate’s interest.

He said, “With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.”

Profile creation: Prospective students are encouraged to start creating profiles as soon as possible.

He said, “The board advises all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...