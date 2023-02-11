PDP expels former governor of Enugu State, and 6 others

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, and six other individuals have been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to suspected anti-party activities.

Recall that the party suspended Senator Nnamani last month.

This was revealed by the PDP NWC at the conclusion of its 566th meeting on Friday, according to a statement from Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national publicity secretary.

The statement claims that the expulsion was granted by the party due to anti-party activities and other serious offenses that violated the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The following individuals were also expelled from the party:

Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

The statement read in part “the expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule”.

Ref: Dailypost.ng