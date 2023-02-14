South Africa declares national state of disaster to fight floods

In order to facilitate a comprehensive and well-coordinated response to the effects of floods that are currently impacting seven out of the nine provinces of South Africa, the government of South Africa has proclaimed a national state of disaster.

The impact of recent above-normal rainfall in several sections of the nation has been categorized by the National Disaster Management Center as a national disaster, the Presidency stated late Monday, February 13, 2023.

Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, Northern Cape, and Northwest provinces have all experienced flooding as a result of the severe rainfall.

The center has received reports ranging from flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters and overflowing dams and sewerage facilities, to the loss of basic infrastructure and damage to roads, bridges and a Limpopo hospital.

According to the Presidency, farmers in the agricultural sector have already experienced crop and livestock losses and expect more as the South African Weather Service forecasts that the present heavy rains will continue.

The South African Police Service and the South African National Defense Force, among other national organizations, may be forced to participate in the catastrophe response, it stated.

