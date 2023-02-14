AFRICA

South Africa declares national state of disaster to fight floods

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
South Africa declares national state of disaster to fight floods

In order to facilitate a comprehensive and well-coordinated response to the effects of floods that are currently impacting seven out of the nine provinces of South Africa, the government of South Africa has proclaimed a national state of disaster.

The impact of recent above-normal rainfall in several sections of the nation has been categorized by the National Disaster Management Center as a national disaster, the Presidency stated late Monday, February 13, 2023.

Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, Northern Cape, and Northwest provinces have all experienced flooding as a result of the severe rainfall.

The center has received reports ranging from flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters and overflowing dams and sewerage facilities, to the loss of basic infrastructure and damage to roads, bridges and a Limpopo hospital.

According to the Presidency, farmers in the agricultural sector have already experienced crop and livestock losses and expect more as the South African Weather Service forecasts that the present heavy rains will continue.

The South African Police Service and the South African National Defense Force, among other national organizations, may be forced to participate in the catastrophe response, it stated.

Ref: Xinhua

You Might Also Like

Ivory Coast cocoa exporters fear default as bean shortage hits hard

America says it has no preferred candidate in Nigeria’s election- Molly Phee

Ugandan university bans students from taking pictures at their graduation ceremony

Zambia declines World Bank intervention to restructure its loan with China

Kenyan police arrest 3 suspects with elephant tusks

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Ivory Coast cocoa exporters fear default as bean shortage hits hard Ivory Coast cocoa exporters fear default as bean shortage hits hard
Next Article Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) charges participating corps members to adhere to Electoral Act Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) charges participating corps members to adhere to Electoral Act
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?