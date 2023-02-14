Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) charges participating corps members to adhere to Electoral Act

Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised youth corps members taking part in the general elections to carefully abide by the Electoral Act’s requirements.

At the end of the 2023 Batch A Stream One Orientation Course on Tuesday in Abuja, Ahmed provided the advice.

The head of the NYSC asked the youth corps members to stay impartial throughout the elections, and he was represented by the NYSC Coordinator in the FCT, Alhaji Suleman Abdul.

He said that as was the case with previous elections, youth corps members would form the majority of ad hoc personnel that would be enlisted for the conduct of the exercise.

He added that “it will interest you to know that the performance of your predecessors contributed to the credibility of previous elections and earned NYSC accolades from both local and foreign observers.

“Therefore, I enjoin you to take a cue from them by performing the election duties with high sense of responsibility.

“As you get set to partake in this important national assignment, I would like to assure you that we have secured the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies regarding your welfare and safety before, during and after the elections.”

As a result, Ahmed advised them to continue to embody the values of patriotism, perseverance, and hard work that they learned throughout the orientation course.

He urged them to carry out their tasks diligently and to follow the guidelines set forth in the NYSC Act, the bylaws, and other applicable workplace policies.

In addition, the director-general advised them to stay away from night travel if they were given permission to do so.

The director-general challenged the NYSC participants to be agents of peace and transformation to lead Nigeria to greater heights on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi as well.

During the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course passing out procession at the Dakingari orientation camp in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi, he addressed NYSC participants and gave them the charge.

“My dear compatriots, as you begin the next phase of the service, I urge you to preserve the spirit of patriotism, hard work, and resilience, which you imbibed during the orientation course,” he said, while represented by Mrs. Okolo Agatha-Banki, the NYSC Coordinator in Kebbi.

I fervently hope you would work to live up to Nigerians’ expectations by making a positive difference in the growth and development of our beloved nation.

He exhorted the youth corps members to diligently carry out their tasks and follow the guidelines of the NYSC Act.Ahmed, also at the closing of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ (Stream 1) orientation course held at the NYSC

Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, warned youth corps members against untoward behaviour

ahead of the general elections.

Represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Ondo, Mrs Victoria Ani, he said “you are to ensure adherence to the guidelines contained in the Electoral Act and remain neutral throughout the exercise.”

