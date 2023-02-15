AFRICA

Kenyan parliament kicks out a senator over menstruation.

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenyan parliament kicks out a senator over menstruation.

According to reports, a Kenyan senator was expelled from the legislature after showing up to a meeting wearing a white suit that had been intentionally stained red as part of an alleged menstruation activism effort.

In an effort to combat period puberty, Gloria Orwoba of the ruling coalition is scheduled to introduce a motion on Wednesday (15 Feb. 2023), regarding a law that would offer free sanitary pads.

According to reports, senators disrupted Tuesday’s (14 Feb 2023) afternoon session to draw the Speaker’s attention to Ms Orwoba’s “inappropriate dress code”.

But the senator protested saying: “I am shocked that someone can stand here and say that the House has been disgraced because a woman has had her periods.”

The senator had to go change her clothes before being allowed back into the rooms, according to Speaker Amason Kingi.

“Having periods is never a crime Senator Gloria, I sympathise with you that you are going through the natural act of menstruation, you have stained your wonderful suit, I’m asking you to leave so that you go change and come back with clothes that are not stained,”

In an interview with the journalist outside the chambers, Senator Orwoba confirmed by saying “unfortunately I have been kicked out because I’m on my period and we are not supposed to show our period when we are on our period and that is the kind of period stigma girls and women are having outside.”

Ref: africanews.com

You Might Also Like

As Violence threatens Nigeria’s elections, the world has to engage.

Tunisia arrests spur fear of escalation

IFAD re-engages with Somalia to boost economic performance.

Naira crisis: Supreme Court joins suit on old naira notes swap.

Analysis: Saying yes to our dream of a better Nigeria

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Supreme Court Naira crisis: Supreme Court joins suit on old naira notes swap.
Next Article IFAD re-engages with Somalia to boost economic performance. IFAD re-engages with Somalia to boost economic performance.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?