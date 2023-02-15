Naira crisis: Supreme Court joins suit on old naira notes swap.

Supreme Court joined the suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara disputing the naira swap deadline as a party to the suit.

This occurred when Kaduna and Kogi Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, respectively, attended the court sessions.

The Attorneys General of Katsina, Cross River, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, and Sokoto States joined the nine-member panel headed by Justice John Okoro as co-plaintiffs.

As co-respondents, the attorneys general of the states of Edo and Bayelsa were added.

The original plaintiffs and the respondent, the Attorney General of the Federation, were directed by the court to update the previously filed documents to reflect the new parties.

According to a PUNCH report, a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court last Wednesday, 8 February 2023 in a unanimous ruling granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from implementing the CBN’s February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the new ones.

The decision came as a result of a motion ex-parte filed on behalf of the three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, who on February 3rd launched a lawsuit attempting to stop the CBN’s policy from going into effect.

On February 8, 2023, it was reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja banned the CBN, commercial banks, and President Major General Muhammadu Buahri (ret.) from interfering with, delaying, or extending the deadline of February 10 for the expiration of the old naira notes.

Details to come…