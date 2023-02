USAfrica: National Chairman of APC stunned by LP in his polling unit



One of the several casualties of the surge by the the Peter Obi-led Labour Party is the National Chairman of the Buhari-Tinubu led. All Progressives Congress (APC) former Senator Abdullahi Adamu.



Adamu was defeated in his polling unit, Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, Lercest Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State, for the presidential election.

The Labour Party secured 132 votes and the APC bagged 85 votes.