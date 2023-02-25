Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

INEC says Presidential Election “result declaration will be done speedily”

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has promised that “we will ensure that result declaration will be done speedily. I can’t put a finger on the number of days or number of hours it will take, but it will be done speedily. We are aware of the anxiety and the need for us to conclude the process quickly, it will be concluded quickly.”

He was responding to a question asked during his international press conference in Abuja, late yesterday February 24.

The winner of the presidential election will be sworn, as scheduled on May 29, 2023.

The top contenders include the candidate of the country’s ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a former Governor of Lagos State; People’s Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar – a former vice president of Nigeria; Labour Party’s Peter Obi — a former Governor of Anambra State who has been leading in most of the opinion polls; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

— a former Governor of Kano State; and journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress.

USAfrica notes that the outgoing President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, 2023 delivered an address to the country on the Naira scarcity, economic issues, violence and threats facing the country.

————————–