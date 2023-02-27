Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

#Breaking Obi smashes Tinubu’s “structure” in Lagos State

USAfricaonline.com is reporting that Obi won with 582,454 to the former Lagos Gov Tinubu’s

572,606 in the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections, this is according to the official numbers, released a few minutes ago by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission INEC

Millions of Nigerians who participated in the presidential and national assembly elections over the weekend have been expressing their concerns and anger across the social media and public forums. They have said that their worries and concerns are fueled by their suspicions that with every hour of delay widens the opportunities for corrupt politicians, and desperate individuals to rig the results of the elections.

Some blame the delay on the “Incompetence of the INEC.”

INEC has called for calm, promising that no one will be disenfranchised in the results of the election.

Meanwhile, the increasingly popular Labour Party (led by PeterObi) has called for the cancellation of the February 25, 2023 elections. Also, the PDP Atiku Abubakar has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order APC’s presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for claiming victory— without allowing the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) to do their job. By Chido Nwangwu, Aliyu Usman and Adenike Adedeji