USAfrica: Nigerians allege rigging of Votes as reason for INEC’s delayed announcement

USAfrica: Nigerians allege rigging of Votes as reason for INEC's delayed announcement

USAfrica NEWS NOTES: Millions of Nigerians who participated in the presidential and national assembly elections over the weekend have been expressing their concerns and anger across the social media and public forums. They have said that their  worries and cocerns are fueled by their suspicions that with every hour of delay widens the opportunities for corrupt politicians, and desperate individuals to rig the results of the elections.

Some blame the delay to the Incompetence ofThe INEC.

INEC has called for calm, promising that no one will be disenfranchised in the results of the election.

Meanwhile, the increasingly popular Labour Party (led by PeterObi) has called for the cancellation of the February 25, 2023 elections. Also the PDP Atiku Abubakar has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order APC’s presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for claiming victory— without allowing the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) to do their job. By Chido Nwangwu

Mr. President, Where’s our money and the state of our union?

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Buhari's Lonely Days. By Chidi Amuta
Popular News
