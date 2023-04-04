BBNaija former housemate Anto Lecky Bags Hollywood Role

Munirat Antoinette Lecky, also known as Anto Lecky, a former BBNaija “Double Wahala” housemate, has made a name for herself in the global film industry.

She made this announcement on Monday (3rd April 2023) via her Instagram account.

She claimed that several detractors had predicted she would lose relevance after quitting the reality TV program, but God’s grace had triumphed.

Just concluded filming in Houston, Texas, the author wrote. Simply put, life is amazing. Some people in that year claimed I didn’t deserve to appear on BBN and would be pointless, but God is a mighty God!

“Who would have thought that 7 years after moving to Nigeria and 5 years after BBN, someone would be calling me back to America to act in a film. Even I don’t believe it lowkey 😆 Grace manifests in different ways 💫”

Credit: Instagram | antolecky