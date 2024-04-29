Fans Share Throwback Video of Wizkid Thanking Don Jazzy for Housing Him Amid Recent Shade

In the midst of recent controversies within the Nigerian music industry, a social media frenzy ensued as Wizkid, one of Africa’s most prominent artists, appeared to throw shade at Don Jazzy, the renowned producer and Mavin Records boss, for his influencer status.

However, fans swiftly unearthed an old video in which Wizkid expressed gratitude to Don Jazzy for his support during his early career days. This juxtaposition of Wizkid’s recent criticism and his past acknowledgment of Don Jazzy’s mentorship sparked intense reactions across various social media platforms.

While some defended Wizkid’s right to express his opinions, others criticized him, labelling his behaviour as ungrateful and immature.

Shout out to Don jazzy, Mo’hits… they gave me house to stay when I was still an upcoming artist — Wizkid pic.twitter.com/LJSL4kaE4z — Winco (@Winco_7G) April 29, 2024

In the wake of this social media storm, discussions have intensified regarding the dynamics of mentorship and gratitude within the Nigerian music industry. Many fans and observers have weighed in on the matter, reflecting on the complexities of relationships between artists and their mentors.

This incident has shed light on the nuanced nature of interactions within the entertainment industry, highlighting the importance of recognizing and acknowledging the support and guidance provided by mentors and industry peers.

As the discourse continues to unfold, it underscores the significance of mutual respect and appreciation within the Nigerian music community, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue and understanding among artists and stakeholders.

REF: Nigerianbulletin