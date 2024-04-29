Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Fans Share Throwback Video of Wizkid Thanking Don Jazzy for Housing Him Amid Recent Shade

USAfricaLIVE 50
USAfricaLIVE 50
Fans Share Throwback Video of Wizkid Thanking Don Jazzy for Housing Him Amid Recent Shade

In the midst of recent controversies within the Nigerian music industry, a social media frenzy ensued as Wizkid, one of Africa’s most prominent artists, appeared to throw shade at Don Jazzy, the renowned producer and Mavin Records boss, for his influencer status.

However, fans swiftly unearthed an old video in which Wizkid expressed gratitude to Don Jazzy for his support during his early career days. This juxtaposition of Wizkid’s recent criticism and his past acknowledgment of Don Jazzy’s mentorship sparked intense reactions across various social media platforms.

While some defended Wizkid’s right to express his opinions, others criticized him, labelling his behaviour as ungrateful and immature.

In the wake of this social media storm, discussions have intensified regarding the dynamics of mentorship and gratitude within the Nigerian music industry. Many fans and observers have weighed in on the matter, reflecting on the complexities of relationships between artists and their mentors.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

This incident has shed light on the nuanced nature of interactions within the entertainment industry, highlighting the importance of recognizing and acknowledging the support and guidance provided by mentors and industry peers.

As the discourse continues to unfold, it underscores the significance of mutual respect and appreciation within the Nigerian music community, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue and understanding among artists and stakeholders.

REF: Nigerianbulletin

You Might Also Like

What I miss about Nigeria – Doris Simeon

Mike Adenuga Jnr @71: His indelible footprints on Nigeria’s entertainment landscape

EPL: Iwobi moves to fourth position on Nigeria’s highest capped list

Miracle Ezechukwu to represent Nigeria at Athletics Championships in Peru

‘I’m tired,’ Lady leaves UK with family, returns to Nigeria

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NPFL title race will be tough – Ogunmodede NPFL title race will be tough – Ogunmodede
Next Article Ongoing FCT road projects 98% completed — Nigeria Ongoing FCT road projects 98% completed — Nigeria
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
herdsmen
NEWS

Again, herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 2

USAfricaLIVE 50 By USAfricaLIVE 50
Ongoing FCT road projects 98% completed — Nigeria
NPFL title race will be tough – Ogunmodede
Fuel scarcity will last for 2 more weeks – IPMAN
Nigeria’s loss is Namibia’s gain as oil majors flock to southern African country
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?