AFRICA

President Ruto of Kenya, rule out option to acquire more loans for staff salaries.

William Ruto, Kenya’s President, warned that Kenya will not acquire more loans to pay civil servants, amidst the threat received from union groups to go on strike due to unpaid March salaries.

Ruto clearly said; the delay in the payment of March salary is due to the country’s Significant public debt, with some looming loans becoming due this April.

He noted that the salaries will be paid out of tax revenue generated by the revenue authorities. The threat of a strike this week, however, has been made by at least two worker umbrella organizations.

According to local media, Kenya’s top economic advisor promised that salaries would be paid before the end of the month. The administration has been advised to stop wasting public money.

