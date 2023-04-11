POLITICS

Dino Melaye cannot be Kogi state Governor- Wike of Rivers state

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has affirmatively said Dino Melaye, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP presidential spokesman, cannot be Governor of Kogi State.

Wike backed his claim by saying that PDP would fail if Melaye emerged as its governorship candidate.

Addressing a number of selected journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Wike places a strong emphasis on the former Kogi West Senator’s lack of capacity to govern a state.

According to Wike: “If you give Dino the governorship ticket, you know he will fail; there is no way he can win. Why will Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino?

“People can’t vote for Dino because he is from Kogi; Dino does not have what it takes to govern the state or be a governor. It’s not by coming on television to act drama or insult Wike.”

