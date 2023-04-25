Biden declares Re-election campaign in ‘Battle for Soul of America

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, early Tuesday November 25, 2023 announced that he is running for re-election.

In a three-minute video posted to his social media accounts, Biden reminded the country:“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.”

Biden affirmed in the video: “That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

With visually engaging scenes of the January 6 insurrection by radical elements who set upon the U.S Capitol and contrasting images of abortion rights protesters, Biden pitched the dividing issues in the campaigns.

Evidently, it could be another rough and bare-knuckle showdown between the 80-year incumbent and his aggressive, Republican predecessor Donald Trump. That is, if Trump beats the major court cases dogging him.

He highlighted his campaign as being the opposite of the Trump Republicans.

“Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love – all while making it more difficult for you to vote,” Biden listed.

He requested Americans to support and enable him “finish the job.”

He summarized the consequences, impact and debate to only one choice:

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we give more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

The video directly seeks the continued support of African-Americans, women and abortion rights activists with images of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in several locations. There’s a powerful message with Biden walking outside the White House with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson was Biden’s pick who significantly became the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the U.S.

There’s a clip of Latinos hailing him, “arriba, Biden!” — to which he replied

“I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do, too.”

If Biden is elected, the man who has given African-Americans the most powerful and influential positions in government, will become the oldest person to be inaugurated as President, after the 2024 election.