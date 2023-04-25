Narrow escape: Davido escapes attack while performing on stage

ENTERTAINMENT

At his ‘Timeless’ show in Lagos on Sunday (23 April), Nigerian afrobeats singer David Adeleke, nicknamed Davido, narrowly dodged an attack by an unidentified assailant.

In order to celebrate his fourth studio album, “Timeless,” which set a record for sales, Davido held a homecoming event in Tafawa Belewa Square.

However, during the middle of the song, a rowdy concertgoer tried to push his way to the stage through the thick crowd and nearly attacked the singer.

The attacker was shown in a video that was being shared on social media aiming at the musician, who looked prepared to defend himself.

However, the security officers reacted quickly and hauled the attacker away from the stage.

The incident didn’t stop the show from going on.

Davido’s first performance since losing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident last year is the ‘Timeless’ concert.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Davido’s uncle, was present at the show.

