Buhari launches advanced defense communications system

On Tuesday (2 May 2023), President Muhammadu Buhari officially launched the “Giwa 2 Project,” a cutting-edge communication system for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The project creates a secure, dedicated communication space that enables real-time voice and video transmission for military activities.

It is a project that Defense Headquarters is managing to synchronize defense communications networks.

According to Buhari, the communication system was created to offer safe channels for communication, real-time reporting, and information sharing between the armed forces and other security agencies.

He said that it will improve communication between the defense, intelligence, and security sectors while giving insurgents across Nigeria a platform to act without restriction.

He claims that the Giwa 2 project initiative is working in concert with some of the Federal Government’s key priorities in the areas of security, economic growth, and technological advancement.

“These benefits of Giwa 2 project informed the timely support of the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure that the centre is commissioned as one of the proud landmarks and enduring achievements of the armed forces of Nigeria under this administration.

“It is evident from what we are witnessing here today that you have the infrastructure designed to stand the test of time and deliver on its mandate,” he said.

Buhari stated that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy will assist the Defence Headquarters in making sure that the project’s infrastructure for rural telephony was fully deployed.

He promised that the government would assist the full actualization of the project’s other aspects in order to ensure that the country had professional, active armed forces that could defend its territorial integrity.

He claimed that the military had consistently shown its commitment to provide a safe, secure, and favorable environment to advance national security.

The president claimed that his administration had made substantial progress in boosting the armed forces’ capabilities to meet the many security problems facing the nation.

He exhorted the troops to keep giving their all for the good of the country.

In order to make it easier to provide Nigerians with a safe, secure, and tranquil environment, he also pushed the armed forces to keep breaking new ground and to remain at the forefront of mainstreaming, technology, and other cutting-edge initiatives.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, on behalf of the Minister of Defense, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, praised the DHQ for completing the secure national defense communication network infrastructure.

According to Magashi, the project represented a significant leap in communication technology for the Nigerian military.

He claimed that the network could deliver phone, data, and video as well as other value-added services to military stations inside and outside of Abuja.

The deployment of the new network, according to Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, would help the country’s security agencies gain the public’s trust and improve their reputation.

According to Pantami, the deployment will significantly strengthen the security gains made under the Buhari government and create new options for tackling Nigeria’s security issues.

“As we all know, all the systems that have been used today in security, need effective networks, including control systems, computer systems, communication systems, intelligence systems, information systems, surveillance systems, recognising systems, all of them.

“They need a very secure network to communicate and I believe with this project as part of the Giwa 2 project.

The impact of insecurity on agriculture, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, led the apex bank to fund the project.

Emefiele asserted that greater security will aid in addressing the issue of food scarcity brought on by farmers’ inability to access their fields.

The concept, according to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, was inspired by the interconnectedness of the entire domains of electronic warfare, information warfare, and cyber warfare.

Every commander, according to Irabor, would want technical and operational control over his own communications as well as the ability to sway those of his enemies.

“Consequently, the National Communications Commission allocated 20 megahertz bandwidth to the DHQ for the establishment of a secure nationwide defence communication network in 2013.

“Following years of planning and consideration of various funding and operating models, DHQ began establishing the secure nationwide communication network code named Giwa 2 Project infrastructure in May 2021.

He thanked Buhari for his unflinching support for the actualisation of the project.

Ref: NAN