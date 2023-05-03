Flood: Over 13,000 Nigerians benefit from FG’s relief interventions

According to the Federal Government, more than 13,000 Nigerians across the afflicted states of the nation benefited from its various flood relief efforts.

On Tuesday (2 May 2023), Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development’s Permanent Secretary, announced this.

He was speaking in Abuja at a gathering of key players in the humanitarian sector.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the ECOWAS Commission are among the stakeholders.

In total, 13,000 victims in 16 states impacted by the country’s 2020 flood disaster benefited from flood relief measures. Anambra, Bayelsa, Katsina, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Bauchi, Delta, Rivers, Adamawa, and Yobe are some of these states.

In addition, stabilization fund projects were implemented in six local government regions in the North-East and North-West, from which 27, 432 people benefited, according to Gwarzo.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to giving the nation’s most vulnerable citizens the assistance they need.

“Food, shelter, households, water sanitation, as well as cash, was provided across the 16 flood-affected states,” he said.

According to Gwarzo, the effects of the flood disaster required cooperation with pertinent humanitarian organizations to support government efforts to aid the victims.

He claims that the tragedy caused by the 2020 floods cost Nigerians their lives and their means of subsistence.

“The socioeconomic effects of the 2020 flood were extremely severe. In communities spread across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, it led to the loss of lives and means of subsistence.

Therefore, he applauded the numerous national and international NGOs as well as other governmental organizations for their assistance in giving Nigerians in need relief.

At the event, speakers took turns pledging their support for the government’s efforts to address the humanitarian needs of vulnerable Nigerians.