ENTERTAINMENT

I am Nigerian – Drake shares father’s ancestry results

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
I am Nigerian – Drake shares father’s ancestry results

In light of the results of a recent genealogy test conducted by his family, well-known American rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, AKA Drake, has asserted that he might be Nigerian.

The American musician Drake is thought to be worth $250 million and is said to earn $70 million annually in earnings.

Drake disclosed he is 30% Nigerian by posting the results of his father’s heritage test on social media.

He revealed it in a post on his Instagram account posted on Sunday (7 May 2023)

He responded, “Does this mean I’m a Naija man at last?” in response to his father’s results.

Drake is not the first famous person from outside of Nigeria to do so. Beyoncé, SZA, Diddy, and a plethora of others have in the past asserted that their roots originated in Nigeria.

Rihanna stated her Igbo ancestry last year. Later, she clarified that she left out Nigeria because it didn’t exist when her ancestors departed Igboland’s shores.

However, his most recent disclosure prompted the following responses from his Nigerian fans:

@omojiatecovenant: “I too dey suspect cause the guy too like betting, Nigerians and betting ehnn.”

@therayztv: “You mean Nnamdi Drake Nwachukwu.”

@realtimmywrld, ”He is so happy his ancestors are Nigerian and some Nigerian are sad that they were born in Nigeria this life no balance,”

@30bgnurse said: “His DNA spread wings all over the world; his ancestors were very busy.”

@ifymelo_: “American musicians like Nigeria sha. Even us wey come from the country gan gan we no like am reach them.”

You Might Also Like

Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court begins inaugural hearing.

Tinubu, chosen by God for Nigeria, LP, PDP blackmailing judiciary – Onanuga

Calls for quick determination of election petitions mischievous – Keyamo

Presidential Election Petition Court dismisses first petition filed against Tinubu’s victory

USAfrica: Obi says Soyinka “has been my father”

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court begins inaugural hearing. Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court begins inaugural hearing.
Next Article Vice Yemi Osinbajo presents discharge certificate to Transcorp Vice Yemi Osinbajo presents discharge certificate to Transcorp
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
Lost your password?