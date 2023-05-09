Celebration as Supreme Court affirms Adeleke Osun Governor

Supporters of Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday (May 9 2023) celebrated in the courtroom immediately after the Supreme Court of Nigeria confirmed his election as the Governor of Osun State in the July 16 state governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared that Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 403,371 votes to defeat then-incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress who got 375,027 votes.

But Oyetola and the APC rejected the result of the poll and headed for the tribunal.

Credit: Twitter | channelstv