Glovo setups second digital supermarket in Nigeria

With the opening of a second digital Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC), Glovo, a multi-category digital application, has expanded its operations in Nigeria for better service delivery and customer satisfaction.

This was stated by Mr. Oscar Pierre, Chief Executive Officer of Glovo, during the center’s opening on Tuesday at MFC in Yaba.

According to Pierre, the change would allow the business to offer more valuable and premium services, especially in order to influence how Nigerians shop for groceries in the future.

He claimed that due to the success of the Lekki location, the corporation chose to grow its rapid commerce division.

According to his statement, this will help to meet the increasing consumer demand for rapid delivery on the mainland.

“With a young population, emerging middle class, and busy traffic, we recognised a huge potential in Nigeria to drive the adoption of quick commerce to enable people to save time and make better decisions when shopping for groceries online.

“Since our entrance into the Nigerian market in 2021, we have constantly worked to enhance our operating model to serve our consumers and give everyone easy access to anything in their city.

“This truly was, is, and will remain our main objective, and it is evident across all our operations.

“Glovo is driving the future of retail in Africa, and we are excited about the future opportunities and possibilities in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to increase the speed in which we digitise retail in our key markets, allowing us to stay ahead of the trend and offer solutions that enable our retail partners to compete fairly in the digital world,” he said.

Glovo Nigeria’s Head of Q-Commerce, Mr. Kolawole Adeniyi, cited a number of benefits from the company’s expansion into the retail ecosystem.

He said that by using glovo bargains; people as well as small companies could continue to open retail businesses, selling products on Glovo’s app which are fulfilled through Glovo’s logistics (last mile) services.

He added that opening up the MFC would also create job opportunities and give distributors and partners additional sales channels.

“Glovo bargain is accessible through Glovo’s app or website and is closed to walk-in customers and it offers customers the best affordable prices for fresh and consumer packaged goods from the convenience of their homes.

“Using the latest in-store digital technology and dedicated resources, Glovo ensures the quickest possible delivery times with customers receiving their orders in 20-40 minutes.

“With Glovo Bargains, consumers conveniently buy groceries and other essential items at better prices than the open market, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“We are excited to continue to expand our offering to meet consumer’s demands,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Glovo’s investments in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2023 stands at N1.5 billion and has overpassed one million delivery orders in the country.

