Rihanna finally reveals baby’s name

Rihanna, a 35 years old singer, and actress, finally revealed the name of her baby boy, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky, 34, had their first child together on May 13, 2022, The Sun reported on Thursday (11 May 2023).

The couple is also expecting a newborn baby.

Mayers is named after the producer and rapper RZA- who is also the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Fans in shock and surprised by her baby’s name have rushed to social media to comment about the inspiration behind the name.

One fan on Twitter said, “Not Rihanna naming that baby after a Wu-Tang Clan, I can see why she tried to keep it secret.”

Another said, “This is the most Caribbean name I’ve seen in a long time. Lmfao.”

“I know Rihanna let A$AP pick that damn name. She really in love,” said another.