Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to May 18

The pre-hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has been postponed until Thursday, May 18, 2023 by the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The PDP and Atiku are contesting the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect in the petition with the file number CA/PEPC/05/2023.

Listed as 1st to 3rd respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, and the APC.

The pre-hearing of the case was taken first on Thursday morning following counsel for Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN), declaring an interest in the matter.

“I have the permission of Wole Olanikpekun to indicate interest first in number 2,” he told the tribunal.

