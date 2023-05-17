Tinubu’s choice of Akpabio, Barau down to political experience – Tanko Yakasai

The selection of Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin as the Senate’s president and vice president, respectively, by President-elect Bola Tinubu is attributed to his extensive political experience and influence, according to Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a former special adviser to President Shehu Shagari on matters relating to the National Assembly.

He continued by saying that Tinubu made a sensible decision in insisting on Akabio in order to reward the support of the South South and Northwest during the presidential elections, where he received considerable support that helped him win.

Speaking to reporters in Kano on Monday (May 15, 2013), Yakasai said that Tinubu, who is currently the most seasoned politician in Nigeria based on his political lineage, made the right decision in selecting Akabio to assist his administration in carrying out their duties.

“Don’t forget that Tinubu as a former two-term Governor and also a former Senator himself knows what he is doing, therefore, the choice of Akpabio and Barau Jibrin was not merely done, he did it to have a team that will be by him in running of his government,” he said.

“Yes it is true that there are other regions who are gunning for the Senate Presidency, but did they support APC during the presidential elections? Do they have the required political pedigree in maintaining the party strength and support even beyond 2023? I doubt much.”

Yakasai noted that the Senate Red Chamber is essential to the smooth operation of any administration since it is the senators who choose who holds what positions through the screening of appointees. As a result, the President needs someone he can rely on to serve as Senate President.

He added that the Nigerian and American constitutions’ authors made it obligatory and legal for the Senate—not even the House of Representatives—to have the authority to examine and choose the candidates for every political post in their respective nations based on the dictates of divine probity.