Bauchi police arrest dismissed constable, two others for robbery

Muhammed Jawat, 27, Muhammed Ahmed, 27, and Hussaini Ahmad, 19, were detained by the Bauchi State Police Command for robbery and illegal firearm possession in the state. Muhammed Jawat was a discharged constable.

This information was made public on Monday (May 22, 2023) by the state police command’s public relations officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

The statement which reads in part said, “The Command swiftly carried out an operation on 25/04/2023 at about 1630hrs and arrested three suspects, Muhammed Ahmed m aged 27yrs of Kofar Dumi, Bauchi metropolis, Hussaini Ahmad m aged 19yrs of Itas-Gadau LGA and Muhammed Jawat ‘m’ aged 27yrs, a dismissed Police (constable)of Tulu village Toro LGA.

“On receiving the report from a good Samaritan in Jamaare LGA, a team of detectives were drafted to the motor pack and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

“During interrogation and search, one locally made revolver pistol and two empty shells were found in their possession which they can’t give a satisfactory account of the prohibited firearm.

“The suspects confessed to the crime committed and are assisting the police with useful information, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.”

