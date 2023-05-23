Police arrest two Kuje prison escapees in Adamawa State

Atiku Ibrahim, 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, 40, who escaped during the 2022 attack on the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja, have both been detained by the Adamawa State police command.

Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the state police public relations officer, revealed this in a statement on Monday (22 May, 2023).

In his statement, he said, “Adamawa state police command has on the 19/5/2023 arrested one Atiku Ibrahim 37 years and Adamu Ibrahim 40 years, identified as inmates who escaped from Kuje correctional facility, following the attack on the facility that freed over 500 on the 5/6/2022.

“The escapees were arrested by the Command Operatives attached to Crack Squad. The escaped suspects were arrested for Cattle Rustling and other nefarious activities.

“During interrogation they confessed to have been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegation of Arms dealing against them. they also confessed to have escaped into Adamawa state until their arrest.

“They further stated that they were awaiting trial in a case of Arms dealing and Unlawful possession of firearms.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, directs for immediate handing over of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional Service, Adamawa state for further necessary action.”

Ref: Facebook | Adamawa State NEWS