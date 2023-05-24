Japa: Nigerians slam Youtuber over BBC interview

Emdee Tiamiyu, a Nigerian Youtuber, made certain comments in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation that have drawn criticism ever since.

Tiamiyu, a well-known expert in advising Nigerians on studying in the UK, claimed that many of them weren’t seeking fresh credentials but rather to begin a new life abroad.

He claimed that the majority of those who applied for education in the nation just saw it as a different way to leave Nigeria.

He said, “The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.

Tiamiyu, who is based in Birmingham, agreed to the interview following the implementation of new immigration regulations that will make it difficult for Nigerian students and those studying in the UK to bring their family with them unless certain conditions are met.

In order to avoid abuse of the visa system, the UK will restrict the option for overseas students to convert from the student route to the work route before their studies are finished under the new rule, which will go into effect in January 2024.