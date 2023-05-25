LIVING

Court releases Boutar, Tunisian radio director from prison

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Court releases Boutar, Tunisian radio director from prison

Tunisia’s most popular private radio station said an appeal court has allowed its director to be released on bail from prison, after more than three months of detention.

Mosaique FM announced Wednesday (May 24, 2023) that its director, Noureddine Boutar, was freed after the appeal court ordered a bail of one million dinars (about $323,500) and a travel ban. The reasons behind the decision have not been made public.

Boutar was arrested in February on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment, according to his lawyers who said the accusations were unfounded.

One of his lawyers, Ayoub Ghedamsi, said he was imprisoned because he was critical of the government.

The move comes amid a wave of arrests of opponents of the Tunisian president, Kais Saied. Rights groups have denounced a growing crackdown on dissent in the North African nation.

Last week, a Tunisian appeals court sentenced a journalist to five years in prison for revealing details of a counterterrorism operation and refusing to reveal his sources, according to his lawyer, prompting an outcry from media rights advocates

It was believed to be the worst sentence against a journalist in Tunisia since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution pushed out a long-serving autocrat and ushered in a new democratic system with more media freedom.

About 20 prominent opposition figures, including journalists, political party leaders, lawyers, and female activist Chaima Issa are currently detained on a variety of charges.
Ref: AP

You Might Also Like

Buhari invests Tinubu with GCFR, Shettima gets GCON

IMF agrees to Kenya’s loan application

USAfrica: A tipping point for social justice. By Bobo Sofiri Brown.

Nigeria military committed to democracy – Irabor

Japa: Nigerians slam Youtuber over BBC interview

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Buhari invests Tinubu with GCFR, Shettima gets GCON Buhari invests Tinubu with GCFR, Shettima gets GCON
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?