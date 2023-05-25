Buhari invests Tinubu with GCFR, Shettima gets GCON

AFRICA

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, has conferred the country’s National Honor of Grand Commander of Order of Federal Republic, (GCFR) on the President-elect of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima was invested with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The event took place in Abuja on Thursday May 25, 2023. Buhari will hand over to Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023.

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
