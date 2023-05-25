Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Buhari invests Tinubu with GCFR, Shettima gets GCON

Nigeria’s outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, has conferred the country’s National Honor of Grand Commander of Order of Federal Republic, (GCFR) on the President-elect of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima was invested with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The event took place in Abuja on Thursday May 25, 2023. Buhari will hand over to Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023.