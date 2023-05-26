Atiku, claims 2023 election was fraudulent, and set to prove it.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, has insisted that his legal team will prove the election was fraudulent.

Atiku responded to the Supreme Court’s Friday decision dismissing the lawsuit attempting to invalidate Kashim Shettima’s status as the All Progressives Congress’ vice presidential nominee due to a conflict of interest with another candidate.

Atiku made this assertion on his official Twitter account.

“The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case of the @OfficialPDPNig is not a setback to my quest for justice. Our legal team is primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, @inecnigeria, and that the announced winner was not even qualified to contest the poll, He said.

“The battle for democracy and the enthronement of a new order to spur growth and development in Nigeria is one to which I have committed my all and for which I am not ready to walk away at this point when our nation is at crossroads. We know that sooner than later, our esteemed Justices will make the pronouncement that will serve as a befitting requiem for mandate bandits.

“I urge my supporters to exercise patience and conduct themselves peaceably as we diligently conduct our litigation at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.