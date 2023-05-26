Tinubu on Aso Villa tour with President Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), gave Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, a tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (26 May, 2023).

After attending the Jummah prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, Buhari and Tinubu arrived at the Press Gallery at 1:18 pm.

“This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press,” Buhari told Tinubu as both men emerged from the waiting room of the Aso Chambers.

This occurs just a day after the Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima was awarded the National Honors of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger by the President to Tinubu in the State House Banquet Hall.

Shettima had been given a tour of the VP Wing of the State House by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

Prior to the official transition of power on May 29, 2023, both leaders exchanged paperwork.