USAfrica: Wike's awkward buttoning and publicity.

USAfrica: Wike’s awkward buttoning and publicity.

By Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, an opinion and issues contributor to USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based professional newspaper published on the Internet and USAfrica magazine, Houston.

What if former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, deliberately (awkwardly) buttoned his suit this way in order to give us something to talk about and we all fell for it?

Wike craves the limelight. Having left the governorship seat and facing some stiff competition from people like Magnus Abe for whatever spoils of the Tinubu presidency coming to Rivers State, Wike understands the importance of visibility.

In image management, you are taught that if you can’t say something that will grab the headlines, then do something that will keep the media talking about you.

Wike has left his best turf, that is as an opposition governor who insults the President and the ruling Party and accuses them for everything that goes wrong. Wike is no better than a rabble-rouser and you can’t rabble rouse efficiently aligning with the ruling Party, except your brief would be to keep responding to the opposition and returning fire to them.

The Wike that was sold to Nigerians as bold, fearless and “patriotic” would have come out of that Aso Rock telling us how Tinubu has wrecked the nation in just one week and why Nigerians should not slumber on their rights. But he is eating or expecting some food, hence, he has to observe table manners. But in order not to be out of circulation for long, he intentionally gave us something to keep his name on our lips, in case Tinubu forgets that he visited.

