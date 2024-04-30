Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Burkina Faso Dismisses Human Rights Massacre Report As ‘Baseless’

Burkina Faso Dismisses Human Rights Massacre Report As 'Baseless'

The military government of Burkina Faso has strongly refuted a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleging the killing of 223 villagers in two separate attacks on February 25. Denouncing the accusations as “baseless,” the government has initiated legal inquiries into the incidents while expressing surprise at HRW’s premature judgment before investigations have concluded.

HRW characterized the reported massacre as one of the most serious abuses perpetrated by the army in Burkina Faso since 2015, potentially constituting crimes against humanity. However, the Burkina Faso government has criticized media coverage for what it perceives as an attempt to discredit its armed forces. Additionally, the government suspended broadcasts from BBC and Voice of America for a two-week period following the airing of the HRW report.

The suspension of international media coverage extends beyond BBC and Voice of America, now including DW among others. This move aligns with a pattern of press repression amid the military junta’s ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has expressed deep concern over the situation in northern Burkina Faso, where hundreds of civilians, including children, were reportedly killed. These events have raised international alarm and underscored the precarious human rights situation in the country.

Despite mounting criticism and calls for accountability, the military government of Burkina Faso continues to dismiss allegations of wrongdoing. This stance has further exacerbated tensions both domestically and internationally, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the reported atrocities.

The unfolding situation in Burkina Faso highlights the delicate balance between national security imperatives and the protection of human rights, underscoring the need for thorough and impartial investigations into alleged abuses.

