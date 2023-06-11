Emefiele: Timi Frank urges DSS to arrest CEO’s of NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS, Petroleum, Humanitarian Affairs, Aviation, Justice Ministries

Press Release 11/06/2023

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday (June 11, 2023), called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently arrest and prosecute heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs of the Federal Government under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, known to have abused their offices through corrupt tendencies.

Frank in a statement in Abuja in reaction to the suspension and arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the DSS, said other heads of critical government agencies known to have serially abused their offices and allegedly stole the common wealth of the people must be brought to book.

He listed the CEO’s to include the Directors General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamo, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami.

Others are the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, immediate past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and ex-Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, insisted that failure to arrest and prosecute these suspects known to have used their offices for selfish gain would show that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is only out to witch-hunt Emefiele now under DSS custody.

He added that without moving against the powerful cabal, the Tinubu’s administration would have lent credence to insinuations that it is only up against Christian political office holders as recently alluded to by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai.

Frank also called on the Tinubu’s administration to include beneficiaries of corruption proceeds from the affected MDAs in its list of suspects to be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, “Those who illegally benefited from illegal allocation of oil blocks and marginal oil fields championed by the NNPCL and the CBN’s Money Redesign Policy must be fished out and prosecuted.

“The execution of the National Social Investment Programme by Hajiya Farouk leaves a lot of questions to be answered. This is the time for Nigerians to know what really happened and how much was used to feed school pupils at home during COVID.

“The recent deception by Sirika who chattered an Ethiopian Airline Aircraft to deceive Nigerians that Nigeria Air has materialized must also be probed. Personal Assistant to ex-President Buhari, Tunde Sabiu must not be left out.”

Mr. Frank is the

ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East

Related