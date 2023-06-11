False story: NNPCL denies sack of Mele Kyari

Contrary to rumors that have been circulating, President Bola Tinubu has not ordered Mallam Mele Kyari’s suspension from his position as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

On Saturday night, sources within the Presidency told this publication in confidence that the President had not issued such a direction for the suspension of Kyari as the head of the NNPC.

The President allegedly ordered Kyari’s immediate suspension from his position as NNPC GCEO, according to various messages circulated on social media sites on Saturday night (June 10, 2023).

Less than 24 hours after the Presidency announced the suspension of Godwin Emefiele from his position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, social media reports claiming Kyari’s suspension gained traction.

One of the sources stated, “We learned about the alleged suspension via posts on social media. However, I can assure you that the President has not issued any such decree. Someone may have sat down someplace to make similar posts because Nigerians are notorious for playing around with trends a lot.

“There is no iota of truth in that post claiming that the President has suspended the NNPC GCEO. There is nothing to be worried about because the Petroleum Industry Act is clear on how the NNPC GCEO or any member of the NNPC Board could be removed.”

An aide to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation noted that they have not received any such directive from the President.

“Please disregard those reports because they are fake news. We don’t have such directive from the President to suspend Kyari,” the Aide said.

The source said the Presidency would not dignify rumor-mongers with an official response.