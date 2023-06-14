15 dead in truck-bus collision near Egypt’s capital

According to local media, a truck and a minibus crashed on a desert route south of Cairo on Tuesday, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and two injuries.

The general prosecutor requested a review of the surveillance cameras located along the route, and a first investigation into the accident’s cause was started.

The majority of the fatalities, according to eyewitness accounts, were passengers on the minibus, which they blamed for speeding.

Traffic collisions are prevalent and result in thousands of fatalities each year in Egypt. The majority of accidents are brought on by speeding, bad road upkeep, and inadequate traffic law enforcement.

Egypt has been improving its road network over the past few years by constructing new roads and bridges while fixing the existing ones to lower traffic accidents.