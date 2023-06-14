AFRICA

15 dead in truck-bus collision near Egypt’s capital

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
15 dead in truck-bus collision near Egypt's capital

According to local media, a truck and a minibus crashed on a desert route south of Cairo on Tuesday, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and two injuries.

The general prosecutor requested a review of the surveillance cameras located along the route, and a first investigation into the accident’s cause was started.

The majority of the fatalities, according to eyewitness accounts, were passengers on the minibus, which they blamed for speeding.

Traffic collisions are prevalent and result in thousands of fatalities each year in Egypt. The majority of accidents are brought on by speeding, bad road upkeep, and inadequate traffic law enforcement.

Egypt has been improving its road network over the past few years by constructing new roads and bridges while fixing the existing ones to lower traffic accidents.

You Might Also Like

Life and scholarship of Prof. Anthony Esijolomi Afejuku. By Suyi Ayodele

INEC chairman Mahmood to testify before election tribunal

Peter Obi tenders additional 188 exhibits against Tinubu Presidency

Finally: GWR confirmed Hilda Baci as longest cooking marathon holder

Trump appears in Miami court  

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Nigerian students need study grant per semester, not loans – Sowore to Tinubu Nigerian students need study grant per semester, not loans – Sowore to Tinubu
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?