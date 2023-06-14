Nigerian students need study grant per semester, not loans – Sowore to Tinubu

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights advocate and presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), has criticized President Bola Tinubu-signed law on student loans.

USAfricaonline.com reported that Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law which allows Nigerian students to access loans from the government.

It will include provisions for money to be kept at the Federal Ministry of Education and only be available to needy students attending tertiary institutions.

Responding to the passage of the Student Loans law, Sowore said that Student Loans were never good for a society that needed to aggressively fund education.

Sowore pointed out that student loans in the US had essentially eaten away at both the young and old educated people, and that what Nigerian youths needed was free quantitative education at all levels.

He claimed that while the US spends outrageous sums on wars that none of its inhabitants benefit from, “Many US residents today are victims of student loans.

“Every student in our educational institutions at the higher levels should earn nothing less than N100,000 per semester as a study grant.

“Even the US has evolved past this stage and are now seeking ways to massively forgo student’s loans.”

He added, “I have spoken extensively about loans because I am still owing student loan sharks 20 years after graduating from Columbia University in New York.

“Nothing good will come out of students’ loans.”

#StudentLoans are never good for a society that needs to aggressively fund education. The #US has more or less devoured its young and old educated population with #studentloans. What Nigerian youth need now is free quantitative education at all levels. Many US citizens… — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 12, 2023