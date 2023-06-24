AFRICA

#SierraLeoneDecides: Ready to elect its new President

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
#SierraLeoneDecides: Ready to elect its new President

The electoral commission in Sierra Leone announced on Friday (June 23, 2023) that it has distributed electoral materials across the country’s polls and is prepared to hold the long-awaited election.
In an election that has been deemed vital for both the ruling party and the opposition, 1.78 million voters are anticipated to cast ballots on Saturday (June 23, 2023).
The electoral body announced that all voting materials, including ballots and boxes, have been distributed throughout the nation.
The largest opposition group, the All People’s Congress, has repeated that this election must be won, and the ruling Sierra Leone People’s group has continued to defend its position.
The electoral authority has emphasized the importance of preserving peace during the entire process in one of West Africa’s most turbulent nations.
Current President Maada Bio and Opposition Leader Samura Kamara are the two leading candidates, and they both enjoy strong support from various parts of the nation.
Before casting their ballots on Saturday, voters will research each candidate’s policies.

You Might Also Like

Kenya is “not asking for help”, but to “be part of the solution” – William Ruto

Court admits Tinubu’s Chicago varsity admission letter as exhibit.

Rwandan accused genocidist Fulgence Kayishema abandons bail bid; to apply for asylum, faces 54 immigration-related charges

Tinubu criticized for not joining Paris Summit panel on stage.

USAfrica: I bow and tremble and faint for Achebe’s masterpiece, Things Fall Apart @ 65. By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Court admits Tinubu’s Chicago varsity admission letter as exhibit. Court admits Tinubu’s Chicago varsity admission letter as exhibit.
Next Article Kenya is "not asking for help", but to "be part of the solution" - William Ruto Kenya is “not asking for help”, but to “be part of the solution” – William Ruto
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?