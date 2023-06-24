SierraLeoneDecides: Ready to elect its new President

The electoral commission in Sierra Leone announced on Friday (June 23, 2023) that it has distributed electoral materials across the country’s polls and is prepared to hold the long-awaited election.

In an election that has been deemed vital for both the ruling party and the opposition, 1.78 million voters are anticipated to cast ballots on Saturday (June 23, 2023).

The electoral body announced that all voting materials, including ballots and boxes, have been distributed throughout the nation.

The largest opposition group, the All People’s Congress, has repeated that this election must be won, and the ruling Sierra Leone People’s group has continued to defend its position.

The electoral authority has emphasized the importance of preserving peace during the entire process in one of West Africa’s most turbulent nations.

Current President Maada Bio and Opposition Leader Samura Kamara are the two leading candidates, and they both enjoy strong support from various parts of the nation.

Before casting their ballots on Saturday, voters will research each candidate’s policies.

