Nigerian Army appoints new GOCs, redeploys top generals, others.

Major-general Taoreed Lagbaja, the commander in chief of the army, has given his approval for the posting and redeployment of senior officers at all levels to commands, staff positions, and instructional appointments within formations and units.

Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general and director of army public relations, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Mr. Nwachukwu, the redeployments and appointments were made to reposition the Nigerian army for effective administration and operational efficiency.

General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutes, Brigade Commanders, and Commanding Officers are just a few of the people who are impacted.

He disclosed that Major General Abdulsalam Ibrahim had been promoted to Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) and redistributed from Headquarters 3 Division to the Department of Policy and Plans (DAPP).

According to Mr. Nwachukwu, a major-general by the name of BR Sinjen had been named Chief of Operations (Army), and a different major-general by the name of OR Aiyenigba, a former Provost Marshal, had been named Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army).

“Others are Maj.-Gen. NC Ugbo from Nigerian Army Signals School to Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil Military Affairs.

”Maj.-Gen. E Akerejola moves from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport to Army Headquarters Department of Logistics as the Chief of Logistics (Army).

“Senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi from Army War College Nigeria ( AWCN) to Headquarters 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. AE Abubakar moves from Headquarters 7 Division to 3 Division as GOC and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

“Also, Maj.-Gen. PP Mala moves from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 7 Division as GOC and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East( NE) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“Others are Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi from HQ Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena (MNJTF) to Theatre Command Joint Task Force NE Operation (OPHK) as Theatre Commander, while Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali was redeployed from OPHK to MNJTF as the Force Commander,” he said.

Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye has officially been named Chief of Defense Intelligence, according to Mr. Nwachukwu.

He said ”Maj.-Gen. OO Oluyede had been appointed Commander Infantry Corps; Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, Commander Corps of Artillery, and Maj.-Gen. AA Adeyinka, Commander of Corps of Supply and Transport.

According to him, ”Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe had been appointed Commander, Training, and Doctrine Command, while Maj.-Gen. JO Ochai takes over as Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy( NDA), and Maj.-Gen. IB Maina, Commandant, Army War College Nigeria.

“Equally redeployed are Brig.-Gen. TB Ugiagbe appointed Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army), Brig.-Gen. OG Onubogu moves to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre as Commandant, while Brig.-Gen. N Ashinze moves to the Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Fusion.

“The Nigerian Army has also formalized the redeployment of Col. AO Onasanya from Army War College Nigeria to Headquarters Guards Brigade as Acting Commander.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed all newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in ensuring the sustenance of the ongoing onslaught against terrorism, insurgency and other threats to national security as they assume their new appointments,” he said.