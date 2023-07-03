Opposition protests force Senegal’s President Sall to abandon 3rd term quest

“Even if I have the right, I felt that my duty is not to contribute to destroying what I have built for this country,” Sall said in his speech. “I had said the 2019 mandate was my last mandate … Senegal is more than just me, it’s full of people capable of taking Senegal to the next level.”

Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Monday July 3, 2023 ruled out running for a third term in office. “The 2019 term was my second and last term,” Sall said in a televised speech, acknowledging that there had been “much speculation and commentary” about whether he would run.

Uncertainty about the president’s intentions has led to a year of unrest and occasionally violent protests in the typically peaceful West African country.

Sall, elected president in 2012 and 2019, is constitutionally limited to two terms. Despite this, his supporters argue a 2016 constitutional change reset his term count, positioning him for a 2024 run.

“Even if I have the right, I felt that my duty is not to contribute to destroying what I have built for this country,” Sall said in his speech. “I had said the 2019 mandate was my last mandate … Senegal is more than just me, it’s full of people capable of taking Senegal to the next level.”

Accusations and uncertainty over whether Sall planned to seek a third term have fueled unrest and sometimes even violent protest over the past year in the West African nation, that tends to enjoy a regional reputation for stability.

The most recent violent unrest, last month, was sparked by a two-year jail sentence against opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on charges of corrupting youth. He was acquitted on other charges connected to an alleged rape. Sonko calls all the allegations politically motivated and says they’re part of a ploy to stop him competing in presidential elections.

At least 16 people died in the protests that followed his conviction, some of the deadliest unrest in Senegal’s recent history.

Sonko, who did not attend the trial, was not arrested after his conviction amid the violence. But should he be detained, it could disqualify him from the elections scheduled for February.

Sonko had given a speech to supporters on Sunday evening, telling them to protest should Sall announce he planned to run again.

“Stand ready and be strong,” Sonko said in the speech. “If he [Sall] says he will seek a third term, we should rise up against that and all refuse.” ref: agencies/wire