USAfrica: Battle for 25% in Nigeria’s FCT, Obi-Datti campaign warns INEC “against tampering”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze has warned Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “against tempering with IRev as it concerns the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.”

A media release by Diran Onifade referred to a tweet on July 1, 2022 by Mr. Obaze who stated that “intelligence reaching the Campaign office shows that INEC is trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states including the FCT to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to be in good standing. According to our source, INEC is tampering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential election tribunal.”

The statement added that “It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC Candidate winner by 4 a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted.”

Obaze warned that “INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the adherence to the rule of law and due process disposition of Nigerians in general and the Obidient Movement in particular for granted, but it would be courting catastrophe for them to want to pour salt into an open wound inflicted on Nigeria’s electorate.”

The former diplomat with the United Nations stated about INEC “that what they are trying to do is tantamount to raising a dead horse and that whether reports were fake or real, the commission should know the level of public confidence in them has long been eroded.”

USAfricaonline.com notes the February 25, 2023 presidential election is being disputed through the court/tribunal over the declaration of APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party is Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State of Nigeria. His Vice Presidential running mate is Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a former Senator for Kaduna.

