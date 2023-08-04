Nigeria Contemplates Significant Minimum Wage Surge Amidst Fuel Subsidy Reversal

In a proactive response to the challenges arising from the removal of fuel subsidies, Nigeria is deliberating a significant raise in the minimum wage for its workforce, potentially raising it to ₦60,000. The announcement was made by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, during an exclusive interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Ngelale indicated that the proposed hike in the minimum wage could potentially result in a doubling of the current salaries for workers. While being cautious not to preempt the ongoing deliberations of the minimum wage committee in various states, he affirmed that President Tinubu is resolute in his desire to see a substantial increase in the minimum wage.

“In no uncertain terms, the president envisions nothing short of a twofold increase in the existing minimum wage,” stated Ngelale.

The economic boost required to facilitate this change seems to be gaining traction, as Ngelale highlighted a significant recent injection of funds into state coffers. “As of June, 36 states have recorded a historic surplus of N300 billion compared to any previous monthly allotment in the last two years. The financial capacity is already there,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Ngelale disclosed that during a recent convening of the National Executive Council, all state governments pledged their commitment to supporting the impending higher minimum wage.

This announcement comes in the wake of President Tinubu’s recent assurance to the nation that a revised minimum wage structure is imminent. In a nationwide address on Monday, July 31, 2023, President Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to trust in the efficacy of his relief initiatives, asserting that his strategies are tailored to benefit the populace.

To address the correlated rise in living costs following the fuel subsidy repeal, the federal government is also embarking on strategic interventions. Initiatives include subsidizing transport operations and introducing interventions in the agriculture sector, as well as providing capitalization for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As Nigeria prepares to navigate these transformative economic changes, citizens are looking to the leadership of President Tinubu with expectations of improved economic stability and equitable standards of living.