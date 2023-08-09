USAfrica: Tinubu under pressure; Nigeria’s currency Naira drops to N915 per U.S $1 on the street

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com , the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Nigeria’s currency Naira drops to N915 per U.S $1 on the street, also known as the “black market” on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Since taking over from retired General Muhammadu Buhari, on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu has been dealing with an uphill task with his agenda and policy actions failing to add beneficial value to the economy.

Also, Tinubu is facing a backlash from Nigerians especially the political and ethnic influencers in the northern section of Nigeria, arising from his threat to send Nigeria and ECOWAS regional troops into the neighboring Niger. Tinubu’s statement of threat which several commentators has panned as not carefully considered has complicated the economic situation with Nigerian border States facing the brunt of the emerging crises.