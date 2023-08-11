BUSINESS

Malawi expects 55% increase in tobacco sales this season.

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE

Malawi’s tobacco control authorities have predicted sales will rise by 55% this year, reaching $282 million from $182 million the year before.

Even at that rise, this year’s sales are still lower compared to previous years when they hit over $350 million.

Due to a shortage of sufficient dollar reserves to purchase numerous agricultural inputs, including fuel and fertilizers, production was lower last year.

The good weather, according to the spokeswoman for Malawi’s Tobacco Commission, has helped the production this year, which totals more than $121 million.

Despite having one of the lowest levels of wealth, Malawi is one of the top producers of tobacco, coming in at number seven globally for overall production and first for burley.

There is no other economy more reliant on the leaf. According to official data, tobacco accounts for more than 70% of the country’s export earnings.

Over the past ten years, tobacco profits, called “Malawi’s Green Gold,” have decreased due to diminishing global demand caused by anti-smoking campaigns.

You Might Also Like

 President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe opens 600MW coal-fired power plant.

Nigeria contemplates Wage increases, says Tinubu’s adviser Ngelale

New law to increase employment of Blacks in South Africa draws conflicts with businesses

“Tinubu’s plans to stabilize Nigeria’s economy” — says Agbakahi

USAfrica: Nigerian Extradited to U.S for $400,000 Cyber Fraud Scheme

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article  President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe opens 600MW coal-fired power plant.
Next Article Stop causing disaffection within our military – CSO
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
Lost your password?