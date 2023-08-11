Malawi expects 55% increase in tobacco sales this season.

Malawi’s tobacco control authorities have predicted sales will rise by 55% this year, reaching $282 million from $182 million the year before.

Even at that rise, this year’s sales are still lower compared to previous years when they hit over $350 million.

Due to a shortage of sufficient dollar reserves to purchase numerous agricultural inputs, including fuel and fertilizers, production was lower last year.

The good weather, according to the spokeswoman for Malawi’s Tobacco Commission, has helped the production this year, which totals more than $121 million.

Despite having one of the lowest levels of wealth, Malawi is one of the top producers of tobacco, coming in at number seven globally for overall production and first for burley.

There is no other economy more reliant on the leaf. According to official data, tobacco accounts for more than 70% of the country’s export earnings.

Over the past ten years, tobacco profits, called “Malawi’s Green Gold,” have decreased due to diminishing global demand caused by anti-smoking campaigns.