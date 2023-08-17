Remove sanctions on Niger Republic, NEF advises Tinubu

Niger Republic was subjected to economic sanctions after a coup in the neighboring country, and the Northern Elders Forum, or NEF, has requested that President Bola Tinubu lift the restrictions.

NEF’s stance came after Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, made it clear yesterday that Nigeria was simply operating within the ECOWAS framework and was not at war with the Niger Republic.

The leaders of ECOWAS deployed a standby force for a potential military intervention against the nation’s new military government at the group’s second extraordinary summit, which was held last week in Abuja as well.

Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the NEF’s convener, however, claimed in a statement on Tuesday that restoring constitutional order in the Niger Republic by the use of force was unlikely to succeed.

The NEF head stated that negotiations would be simpler if sanctions against the Niger Republic were lifted. He added: “Northern Elders Forum, NEF, had opted to study events and reactions in Niger Republic since the country’s recent coup d’état.

“Our decision to watch and refrain from open comments was informed by a number of reasons.

“First, we joined millions of Nigerians and Africans in rejecting in totality any attempt to overthrow constitutional order by the Nigerien military.

“Nigerians had been encouraged by a number of visits from Nigeria to Niger Republic which suggested that the diplomatic option is open, and that Nigeria has the potential to influence developments in Niger.

“Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence.

“This will make negotiations led by Nigeria, using all assets that both countries value, easier to conduct. The use of force against Niger should be ruled out.

“It is unlikely to achieve the goals of restoring the constitutional order and improving the frontiers of democratic systems in West Africa. It will compound the security and humanitarian crises in the ECOWAS region.”

Prof. Abdullahi also urged President Tinubu and citizens of both Nigeria and the Niger Republic to thwart any efforts to sour the long-standing cordial relations between their nations.

“NEF commends all leaders and persons of influence, including the Nigerian senate, who are contributing to a genuine resolution of the situation in Niger Republic.

“We urge President Tinubu to recognise this unique moment in history and conduct himself in a manner that it records his role as defining statesmanship.”

In the meantime, the Director-General of NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, claimed that Nigeria was only cooperating within the framework of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and not fighting its West African neighbour.

Prof. Osaghae assured Nigerians that the country was not at war with Niger when he made this statement at the Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation’s 16th Annual Lecture and Scholarship Awards in Lagos.

“Nigeria is a law-abiding nation that would want to hold its own country together. He added.”

”The nation is not fighting Niger. All it is doing is within the framework of ECOWAS agenda and that of the United Nations.”

Dr. Osaren Emokpae, Chairman of the Hailah Open-Door Group, bemoaned the fact that despite being the 30th richest country in the world, Nigeria has nothing to show for it in his keynote speech.

In his essay titled “Negotiating a Fairer Nigeria,” Emokpae remarked that although Nigeria was a prosperous nation, the wealth was, regrettably, concentrated among a few number of individuals who had siphoned it off for their own benefit.”Nigeria should also return to parliamentary government, where citizens will have direct access to the prime minister, just like in Great Britain, where the prime minister can be taken up on any issue,” he stated.