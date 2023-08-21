Tinubu appoints new Niger Delta Minister

Abubakar Momoh has been appointed Minister of Niger Delta Development, with the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

In addition, the president transferred Adegboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun State, from the Federal Ministry of Transportation to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

This information was revealed in a statement made on Sunday (August 20, 2023) by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who said that Momoh had been transferred from the Federal Ministry of Youth.

Ngelale, who emphasized that the moves took immediate effect, said that President Tinubu also transferred a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was transferred to the Ministry of Transportation.

Additionally, he stated that the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources will henceforth serve as the residence for Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo, the respective Ministers of State for Oil and Gas.

According to Ngelale in the statement, ‘’President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

‘’The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon. The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation.

‘’Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

‘’The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

‘’All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.’’